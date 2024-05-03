Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VB traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.74. 610,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,134. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

