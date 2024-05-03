Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €46.00 ($49.46) and last traded at €45.70 ($49.14). Approximately 5,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.50 ($48.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $802.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.19.

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

