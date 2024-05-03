Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $70.50. 186,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.06. Voya Financial has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

