West Family Investments Inc. Has $447,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,561. The stock has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.54 and a 200-day moving average of $170.87.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

