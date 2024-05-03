ZClassic (ZCL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $508,124.49 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00060901 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00036604 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

