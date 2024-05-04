1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.73 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.90. 381,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,948. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $574.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $677,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

