13,432 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. 3,435,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,945. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

