16,000 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.9% of River Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.8% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 106.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

