30,000 Shares in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Xilio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XLO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 265,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,336. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 485,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $368,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,345,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.