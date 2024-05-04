30,000 Shares in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLOFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Xilio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ XLO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 265,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,336. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 485,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $368,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,345,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

