AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON Trading Down 13.7 %

Shares of AAON traded down $12.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,285. AAON has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair started coverage on AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on AAON

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768 over the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.