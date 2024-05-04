Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02, Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.95. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.
Allstate Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.
In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
