Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02, Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.95. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.