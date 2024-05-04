Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $1,945,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,402 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,155. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.34%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

