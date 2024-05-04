Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Argus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Argus from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.07.

AMZN stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $186.21. 39,100,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,260,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average of $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

