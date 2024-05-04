American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $59.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 137.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. American Well updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

American Well Trading Up 9.6 %

AMWL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,297,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,082. American Well has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $164.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 283,192 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $308,679.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,422.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 283,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $308,556.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,114,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,264.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 283,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $308,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,422.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,168,915 shares of company stock worth $1,261,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

