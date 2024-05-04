Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.12

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.28. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 21,438 shares.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $210.36 million, a PE ratio of 127.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 9.17%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Articles

