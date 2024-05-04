Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 228.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,724 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,251,050 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE APH traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.65. 3,279,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,420. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.77 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

