Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Aptiv updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.30 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.82. 4,735,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

