Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $131.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $139.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.40.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $601,436.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,494,440 shares of company stock worth $199,049,946 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

