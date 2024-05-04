AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,026,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,863. The company has a market capitalization of $236.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.61%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.