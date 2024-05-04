Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Astronics Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,787. Astronics has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.13 million, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.

Insider Transactions at Astronics

In related news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $125,351.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $125,351.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $228,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $44,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Astronics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

