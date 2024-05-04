Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) versus KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Head to Head Comparison

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Free Report) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get KUKA Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.89 billion 0.80 -$46.14 million N/A N/A Atlas Copco $16.28 billion N/A $2.64 billion $0.56 32.52

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Atlas Copco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Atlas Copco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Copco 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 1.18% 2.87% 1.06% Atlas Copco 16.33% 32.08% 15.22%

Dividends

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Atlas Copco pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components to production cells, turnkey systems, and networked production with the aid of cloud-based IT tools; individual system components, tools and fixtures, and automated production cells; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal and plastic, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

About Atlas Copco

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, expanders and pumps, and medical air solutions. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps; abatement and integrated systems; industrial assembly tools and solutions; self-pierce riveting solutions; adhesive dispensing and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, and drills and other pneumatic products; machine vision solutions; construction and demolition tools; mobile compressors, generators, and energy storage systems; and industrial flow, portable power, portable flow, and portable air products, as well as specialty rental services. The company serves the semiconductor and flat panel, industrial manufacturing, civil engineering, demolition, exploration drilling, automotive, off-highway vehicles, electronics, aerospace, energy, food, pharmaceutical, textile, and other industries. Atlas Copco AB was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.