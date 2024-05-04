AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 46.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 11.0% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 39.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 26,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 819,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,023,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,324,028. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.