Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.050-9.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.1 billion-$19.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.2 billion. Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.05-$9.22 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

ADP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.63 and its 200-day moving average is $239.08.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,829 shares of company stock valued at $965,274. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.