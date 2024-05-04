Avalon Trust Co Sells 275 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Avalon Trust Co lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.22.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.99. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $471.53.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $24,268,969. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

