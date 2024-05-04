Avalon Trust Co Sells 785 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Avalon Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 1.2% of Avalon Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $279.97. 1,750,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,371. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.86 and a 200 day moving average of $312.59.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

