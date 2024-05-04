Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,146,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,634. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.