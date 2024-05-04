Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.360-2.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avista also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.56 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVA. StockNews.com cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Avista from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE AVA traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 514,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35.

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

