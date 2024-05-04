Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

Avnet Stock Up 1.6 %

AVT stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

