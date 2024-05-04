Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.
Avnet Stock Up 1.6 %
AVT stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $51.65.
Avnet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
