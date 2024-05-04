Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.90-$2.00 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

