Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.61 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.45. 763,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,798. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
