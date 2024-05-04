Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stake Lessened by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,395 shares during the period. Baker Hughes comprises about 1.6% of River Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. 3,701,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

