Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$9.04. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$26.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

