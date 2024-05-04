BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.08

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €60.08 ($64.60) and traded as high as €68.49 ($73.65). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €67.61 ($72.70), with a volume of 2,349,914 shares.
BNP Paribas Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of €63.09 and a 200 day moving average of €60.15.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
