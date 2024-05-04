Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$87.56.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of BBD.B stock traded up C$1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 536,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,801. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.21. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$39.87 and a 52-week high of C$71.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

