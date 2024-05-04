Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 384.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 194,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $57,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,642 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 61,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.32. 2,639,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,246. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $194.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.