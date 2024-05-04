Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,339,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,747,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.78. 986,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,138. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

