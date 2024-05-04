BrightView (NYSE:BV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. BrightView updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BV stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Get BrightView alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BV has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.