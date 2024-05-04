Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Decreased by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 4.5% of Avalon Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $39.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,278.11. 2,489,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,308.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,147.78. The company has a market capitalization of $592.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,285.41.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

