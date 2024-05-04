Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $151.01

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 151.01 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 168.88 ($2.12). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 161.80 ($2.03), with a volume of 251,732 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Capricorn Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £155.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a GBX 43 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 25.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

