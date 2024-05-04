Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Carvana stock traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.67. 8,528,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,261. Carvana has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $124.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Neha Parikh acquired 1,300 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,233 shares of company stock valued at $38,200,169 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Carvana by 1,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

