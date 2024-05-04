Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.44.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.67. 8,528,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,261. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 3.28. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $124.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.88.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $953,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,637,430.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $770,824.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,833,144.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 8,250 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $953,287.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,256 shares in the company, valued at $21,637,430.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,233 shares of company stock valued at $38,200,169. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carvana by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

