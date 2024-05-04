Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0098 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 7,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,201. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 75.26% and a return on equity of 77.49%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.