Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $43,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.35.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $160.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,493,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,484,686. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.80. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

