Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,602 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $47.12. 17,933,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,178,939. The company has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

