Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,401.84

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,401.84 ($42.73) and traded as high as GBX 4,010 ($50.37). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 4,000 ($50.24), with a volume of 88,554 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CKN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($51.25) to GBX 4,320 ($54.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.33) to GBX 4,500 ($56.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clarkson

Clarkson Stock Performance

Clarkson Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,430.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,926.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,401.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 72 ($0.90) dividend. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,722.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($51.19), for a total transaction of £764,999.75 ($960,934.24). Insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Clarkson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.