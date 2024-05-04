Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clearstead Trust LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $7.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.85. 4,165,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,830. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $339.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

