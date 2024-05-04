Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Issues Earnings Results

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

CWAN traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,200. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,310,000 shares of company stock worth $275,809,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

