Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $36.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,611. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -592.00 and a beta of 1.54. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 10,587.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cohu by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

