Comparing BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) & Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BranchOut Food alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BranchOut Food and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BranchOut Food N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BranchOut Food and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BranchOut Food and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BranchOut Food $2.83 million 3.40 -$3.93 million N/A N/A Sow Good $16.07 million 4.18 -$3.06 million ($0.70) -14.60

Sow Good has higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food.

Summary

Sow Good beats BranchOut Food on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BranchOut Food

(Get Free Report)

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.