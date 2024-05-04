Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 214,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,019 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.87. 266,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,081. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.71 and its 200 day moving average is $244.89. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

